Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,411 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $54,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.59. 2,122,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

