Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,317,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

