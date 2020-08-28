Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $153.12 Million Stock Position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,605,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,541 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up about 4.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Embraer worth $153,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Embraer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Embraer by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

