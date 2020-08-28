Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $66.51 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,464 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

