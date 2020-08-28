Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,922,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,846,000 after buying an additional 43,903,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,262 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 49.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535,532 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 10.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 51,823,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABEV remained flat at $$2.29 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,054,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,369,516. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.