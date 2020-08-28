Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 319,201 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

