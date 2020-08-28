Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 730,552 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $76,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 8,341,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,352,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

