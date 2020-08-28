Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $52,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $6,327,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:MHK traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 820,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,876. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

