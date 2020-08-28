Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 42,075 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,075 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $87,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,361,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

