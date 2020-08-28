Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.35% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $56,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,074. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

