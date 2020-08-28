Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $344.82. 1,447,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $344.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.03. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

