Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 3,585,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,912. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

