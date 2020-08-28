Brokerages Anticipate Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to report sales of $33.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.36 million. Assertio Therapeutics posted sales of $55.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $137.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.75 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $150.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assertio Therapeutics.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

ASRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Assertio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 84.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.