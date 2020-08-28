Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 1,546,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2,839.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

