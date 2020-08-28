Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $782.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.10 million and the lowest is $773.40 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $769.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,963. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

