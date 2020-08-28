Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,599. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.90. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,343,536.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $189,324.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,982,932 shares of company stock worth $190,804,663 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.