Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $822.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $822.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.97 million and the lowest is $807.60 million. PerkinElmer reported sales of $706.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PKI traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 682,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,724. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

