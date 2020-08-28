Brokerages Set BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$48.75

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th.

TSE DOO traded up C$2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.87. BRP has a 1 year low of C$18.56 and a 1 year high of C$75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

