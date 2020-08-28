Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Target Price at €4.98

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

ETR CBK traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting €4.88 ($5.74). The stock had a trading volume of 8,779,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.17. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

