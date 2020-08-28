Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target at $24.62

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 453,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 635.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

