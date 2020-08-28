Brokerages Set CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $30.60

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,497. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 975,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the first quarter valued at $11,859,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $11,908,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $11,392,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.