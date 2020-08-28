Brokerages Set Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $36.14

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

