Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $73.58

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 491,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

