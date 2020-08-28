Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT at $28.75

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 18,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,055. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

