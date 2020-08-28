Brokerages Set ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) PT at $24.60

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have commented on PRA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 270,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

