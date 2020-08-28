Brokerages Set Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Price Target at $4.31

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

SUP stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 57,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,766. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.31). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.74 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

