Brokerages Set Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TNAV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 96,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. Research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telenav by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telenav by 50.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

