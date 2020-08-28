Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target at $53.43

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,694. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,001.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,875 shares of company stock worth $232,864. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

