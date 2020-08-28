BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,061,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

