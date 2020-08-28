Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $22.25. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 185 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.