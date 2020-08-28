Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $22.25. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 185 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

