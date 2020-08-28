Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BURL traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.94. 2,042,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.32 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

