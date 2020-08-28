Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

