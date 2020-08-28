Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Up 7.3%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.92. 2,130,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 628,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Calix by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 73.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

