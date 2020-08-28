Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 937.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,640 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Campbell Soup worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after acquiring an additional 350,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 1,432,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

