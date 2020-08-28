Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

CAMT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 44,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,834. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $600.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.