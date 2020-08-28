CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CANF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 416,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

