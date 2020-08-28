Canaccord Genuity Raises Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target to $25.00

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYRSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

AYRSF traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 183,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,645. Ayr Strategies has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

