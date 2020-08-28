Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 667,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $148,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,842. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

