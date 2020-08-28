Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. 644,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,488. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.