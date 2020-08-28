Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$102.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.00.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$104.12. 2,169,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,856. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

