Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,101 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Canadian National Railway worth $120,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $106.34. 644,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

