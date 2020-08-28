Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $71,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

CP traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.85. The stock had a trading volume of 207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

