CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.71

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

CTAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

