Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $166.31. 4,418,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,042. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

