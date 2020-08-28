Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 238,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 31.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.00. 3,810,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $358.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.