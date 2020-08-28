Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.80. 17,486,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,745,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

