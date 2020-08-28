Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.61 on Thursday, hitting $1,628.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,652.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,524.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,385.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

