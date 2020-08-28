Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $933,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 6,153,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $139.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold a total of 302,757 shares of company stock worth $40,202,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

