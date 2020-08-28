Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,673,000 after purchasing an additional 539,024 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 221,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.76. 3,765,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,505. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $351.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.17 and a 200 day moving average of $303.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

