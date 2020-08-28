Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 21,006,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. The company has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

